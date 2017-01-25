REPORT: Eric Berry’s agent, Chiefs already talking

The Kansas City Chiefs need to keep Eric Berry in the fold, and it appears a good first step has taken place, with Berry’s agent talking with the team.

If there is one player Kansas City absolutely has to retain this offseason, it’s Eric Berry. Berry, who has made the Pro Bowl five times in his career (only missing because of a torn ACL and cancer) is set to hit the market for the second time in as many years.

Last year, general manager John Dorsey used the franchise tag and was unable to come ot a long-term agreement. This year, we are all hoping the two sides can get something done for the foreseeable future. On that front, there could be some good news.

At event EB said missing Pro Bowl due to a family situation & is hoping to play for #Chiefs next year. His agent talked w/ team yesterday — Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) January 25, 2017

Berry has been a first-team All-Pro each of the past two seasons and at 28 years old, is going to be the highest-paid safety in NFL history. With the salary cap rising at almost $10 million per year, that doesn’t mean the end of the world.

Kansas City is going to be motivated to sign Berry without suing the franchise tag. If the Chiefs have to use it, we are talking about a $13 million cap hit. If a long-term deal gets done, the first-year hit is likely half the figure or even a bit less.

