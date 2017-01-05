Report: Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill won’t play vs. the Steelers

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly go into Saturday’s playoff game the same way they’ve entered the past three games: without quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

According to the Miami Herald and multiple reports, Tannehill “definitely” will not play against the Steelers this weekend, causing him to miss his fourth straight game.

Miami's Ryan Tannehill will definitely not play this week according to a league source. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 5, 2017

Tannehill suffered a serious knee injury less than a month ago against the Cardinals. He chose not to have it surgically repaired, holding out hope that he could return for the postseason. That’s still a possibility, of course, but Miami will need Matt Moore to beat the Steelers first.

This season, Tannehill completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 2,995 yards and 19 touchdowns in just 13 games. He’s expected to be ready for offseason workouts, considering he knee likely doesn’t need surgery, but being sidelined for the Dolphins’ first playoff game since 2008 is rough.

Moore, of course, will get the start. In four games this season, he’s posted a passer rating of 105.6 and won Offensive Player of the Week in his first start. T.J. Yates is expected to be his backup.