Report: Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo expected to play some

The Dallas Cowboys are resting some key starters on Sunday afternoon, and quarterback Tony Romo is expected to play along with Mark Sanchez…

As the Dallas Cowboys coast into the playoffs following a dominant 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions, the plan is in place for some key starters to get rest as they head into the postseason.

That means starting quarterback Dak Prescott — arguably the league’s MVP this season — will start but rest early in a relatively meaningless game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a smart move by the Cowboys to not get their players hurt, but also smart because they have some good depth at key positions including quarterback.

Tony Romo, who hasn’t played since Thanksgiving of 2015, reportedly will get some snaps at quarterback in this game. To what extent remains to be seen…

Cowboys’ QB Tony Romo is expected to play Sunday vs Eagles for the first time since Thanksgiving 2015, sources tell @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2016

Dak Prescott still will start Sunday, but Tony Romo and Mark Sanchez are expected to see action; for how long remains to be determined. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2016

The original plan was for Romo to not play in this game. What caused Dallas to change their minds? Well, Romo is going to be of interest to some teams this offseason. Having no game tape since Thanksgiving over a year ago isn’t exactly helping the Cowboys all that much, but what do I know?

It is also a smart move for Dallas because, if for any reason Prescott is unable to play in the postseason, Romo will have had some ‘meaningful’ reps in a regular season game and won’t be entering a game in the playoffs cold.

Dallas has pushed all the right buttons this season, making it look easy at times. They are clicking offensively and it’s hard to believe even the injury prone Tony Romo would have trouble behind this incredible offensive line.

Hopefully Sunday will provide some clarity as to Romo’s status moving forward, and how he can help this Cowboys team and potentially someone else’s team thereafter.

