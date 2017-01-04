Report: Couple of Colts Players Believe ‘Not Coached Hard Enough’ by Coaching Staff

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, a couple of Indianapolis Colts players do not believe they’re coached hard enough by head coach Chuck Pagano and his coaching staff:

“Now according to a couple of players, the feeling in that locker room is that across the board on the coaching staff, they’re not coached hard enough, that there’s not enough of a level of discipline, I guess you could say,” said Garafolo during NFL’s Network’s Total Access on Tuesday. “When things go wrong, guys are not really being held their feet to the fire enough,” added Garafolo. “They want more of that in the locker room. Chuck Pagano is a guy that is usually willing to criticize guys, to come down hard on guys, so that is going to be a discussion for him and his entire coaching staff. If maybe his assistants are not doing that well enough, then maybe they need to make some changes on that staff.”

While Pagano has always been highly regarded as a ‘player’s coach’, it appears as though at least a few players would like to be held more accountable by the Colts coaching staff as a whole.

To be fair, a ‘couple’ of Colts isn’t representative of the entire 53-man roster, but at the same time, it’s something that has to be considered going forward for team owner Jim Irsay–if any potential coaching decisions are to be made.

That being said, the idea that the Colts should drastically overhaul their assistant coaching staff seems like a waste of time. Specifically, the Colts just brought in at least 11 new assistant coaches last offseason–with the same results of being 8-8.

It raises the question of whether revamping their assistant coaching staff would even make much of a difference, whereas any potential change should theoretically be made higher atop the organization’s leadership to actually see significant results regarding player accountability.

