Report: Colts Work Out Seven Players Including Tight End Rob Housler

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Caplan, the Indianapolis Colts recently worked out three players including tight end Rob Housler, safety L.J. McCray, and outside linebacker Dezman Moses:

Additionally, Howard Balzer has reported that the team also worked out tight ends Kennard Backman and Ryan Malleck, as well as defensive ends Alex Bazzie and Josh Boyd:

Of the group, Housler is presumably the biggest name, as the 6-year veteran tight end has 109 career receptions for 1,166 total receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

The 6’5″, 250 pound tight end was originally a 2011 3rd round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent his first four NFL seasons, before later joining the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

However, it appears that none of the aforementioned players were signed to a contract following their workouts respectively.

