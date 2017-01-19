Report: Colts Wide Receivers Coach Lee Hull Will Not Return Next Season

According to ESPN’s Adam Caplan, Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Lee Hull will not return to the team next season:

#Colts WRs Lee Hull will not return for 2017 season, sources said. At least 3-4 teams now looking WRs coach. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 19, 2017

As one of eleven new assistant coaches brought in last offseason, Hull only lasted one season in Indianapolis. The 51 year old former Morgan State head football coach (2014-15) could return to the college ranks or perhaps pursue another assistant coaching job with another NFL team.

One of his wide receivers, T.Y. Hilton, was the league’s receiving title king–featuring career highs of 91 receptions and 1,448 total receiving yards (the latter which led the league) along with 6 touchdown receptions.

However, what may have cost Hull his job (and again, this is still speculation) is the lack of development from former 2015 first round pick Phillip Dorsett, who underwent a pretty underwhelming 2nd-year season.

The blazing fast Dorsett had just 33 receptions for 528 total receiving yards and 2 touchdown receptions.

Meanwhile, despite catching a team-high 7 touchdown receptions, starting wide receiver Donte Moncrief saw his season derailed by injuries–missing 7 games. The 3rd-year wide receiver managed just 30 receptions for 307 total receiving yards otherwise.

However, one bright spot for Hull lower on the depth chart was the emergence of undrafted rookie wideout Chester Rogers, who because of injuries, caught 19 receptions for 273 total receiving yards and looks like an intriguing young wide receiver for the team going forward.

Still, the Colts young receiving corps showed their growing pains, as the team finished with the 7th most dropped passes last season with 25 total drops.

Not to mention, that outside of Hilton, some of the team’s other wide receivers struggled getting open and gaining consistent separation.

While the team’s wide receivers weren’t the Colts biggest weakness last season by any means (namely, the defense and pass protection were), the unit does need to continue to improve outside of Hilton to provide starting Andrew Luck with more reliable targets going forward.

