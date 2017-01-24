Report: Colts Show Interest in Toledo Running Back Kareem Hunt at Senior Bowl

According to WalterFootball’s Charlie Campbell, the Indianapolis Colts met with Toledo running back Kareem Hunt after the North Team’s Senior Bowl practice on Tuesday.

Currently, Colts interim general manager Jimmy Raye III, members of his scouting department, and the coaching staff are in Mobile, Alabama, to evaluate prospects as part of Senior Bowl week.

The 6’0″, 225 pound senior running back rushed for 1,475 total rushing yards on 262 carries (5.6 ypc. avg.) along with 10 rushing touchdowns in 13 games this past season–making All-Mac 1st-Team honors.

As the University of Toledo’s all-time career rushing leader, the former Rockets star finished his collegiate career with 4,945 career rush yards on 782 carries (6.3 ypc. avg.) in 44 games.

Not to mention, his 44 career rushing touchdowns rank 2nd in school history behind former Baltimore Ravens running back Chester Taylor.

He also amassed 555 career receiving yards on 73 receptions, as well as a touchdown reception during his 4-year collegiate career.

One fun fact about Hunt–if you’re a fan of ball security that is, is that he only had one fumble in 782 career carries.

Overall, Hunt concluded his collegiate career as a 3x All-Mac selection.

Per Pro Football Focus, Hunt is one of their Top 10 players to watch for this year’s Senior Bowl–coming in at #10:

10. Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo Our top-graded running back last year at 94.5 overall, Hunt has a knack for making defenders miss and maximizing the yardage for each play. He plays with great balance, often causing defenders to bounce off him, leading to his forcing 76 missed tackles on the ground, second-highest in the nation. He’s proficient in the pass game as well, catching the ball and getting upfield quickly with dangerous open-field ability. Senior Bowl practice is not always the best place for a running back to shine, but keep an eye on Hunt in the game as he looks to state his case in a deep running back class.

Apparently, Hunt was already showcasing some of his receiving skills during Senior Bowl practice:

Nice little one-handed snag here from Toledo RB Kareem Hunt pic.twitter.com/filD9dno3T — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 24, 2017

Of course, the Colts could use a long-term answer at the running back position as starter Frank Gore is set to turn 34 years old in May with no clear successor behind him.

It certainly doesn’t help that Gore’s primary backup, Robert Turbin, is set to become a free agent, as the veteran excelled as the Colts situational short-yardage and 3rd down running back this past season.

Thus, if the Colts could select Hunt in the early-mid rounds of this year’s NFL Draft, he could be quite a find for the franchise long-term–being potentially groomed for a season behind Gore.

Currently, he’s rated as the 9th best running back in this year’s draft class by CBS Sports–which could certainly change as the NFL Draft approaches.

Here are his senior highlights for your viewing pleasure:

We’ll see what happens, but it’s easy to see why a young and talented running back like Hunt could certainly pique the Colts interest come draft day–as potentially the franchise’s next great workhorse.

This article originally appeared on