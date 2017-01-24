Report: Colts Request to Interview Ravens Eric DeCosta for General Manager Vacancy

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Indianapolis Colts have also requested to interview Baltimore Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta:

Per source, the Colts have requested to interview Ravens ass't GM Eric DeCosta for their GM spot. DeCosta is close to coach Chuck Pagano. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 24, 2017

The 45 year old has been the Ravens assistant general manager since 2012, having previously served as the Baltimore’s Director of Player Personnel (2009-11), Director of College Scouting (2003-08), and even earlier as an area scout (1998-2003)–having been with the franchise since its establishment in 1996.

He’s considered current prized general manager Ozzie Newsome‘s ‘right hand man’ and helps to oversee the college scouting and pro personnel departments.

Obviously, DeCosta has a great familiarity with current Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, who had previously been the defensive coordinator (2011) and secondary coach (2008-10) for the Baltimore Ravens during DeCosta’s tenure.

Per BaltimoreRavens.com, he’s been instrumental in the selection of a number of their star and core players:

“During DeCosta’s tenure as scouting director, the Ravens drafted Pro Bowlers OLB Terrell Suggs (’03), DT Haloti Ngata (’06), P Sam Koch (‘06), G Ben Grubbs (’07), FB Le’Ron McClain (’07), G Marshal Yanda (‘07) and RB Ray Rice (‘08) and a number of other key contributors, including OLB Jarret Johnson (’03) and Super Bowl XLVII MVP QB Joe Flacco (’08).”

More recently, the Ravens have found draft success with the likes of offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Jeremy Zuttah, offensive tackle Ricky Wagner, defensive end Timmy Jernigan, nose tackle Brandon Williams, and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley among others.

DeCosta potentially joins a Colts general manager candidate list that already includes the Minnesota Vikings George Paton, Seattle Seahawks Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, Green Bay Packers Eliot Wolf, Kansas City Chiefs Chris Ballard, and the franchise’s very own Jimmy Raye III.

This article originally appeared on