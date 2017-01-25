Report: Colts Met with Boston College Safety John Johnson at Senior Bowl

According to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell, the Indianapolis Colts met with Boston College safety John Johnson following the North Team’s practice Wednesday at the Senior Bowl.

As a potential disclaimer, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the Colts are clearly interested in Johnson, as the team could simply be performing their due diligence for scouting purposes–as NFL scouts meet with a lot of prospects prior to draft day.

However, it also cannot be completely discounted either because as Campbell notes, these informal interviews can be used to set up longer, formal interviews throughout the week–which an NFL scouting department simply doesn’t perform with every prospect.

If nothing else, it provides us with an excuse to look at a potential prospect for the Colts.

Regarding Johnson, the former Eagles defensive captain finished his collegiate career with 169 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 20 passes defensed, 6 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries in 45 games.

He also played at cornerback for Boston College, so he has experience there as well–which is pivotal in a league that requires safeties to play more-and-more like cornerbacks along the inside.

The 6’0″, 205 pound safety apparently looked very fluid at his position on Wednesday during Senior Bowl practice (via WKBW’s Buffalo Bills Beat Reporter ):

Really liked the movement ability/ball skills of Boston College safety John Johnson today. Was one of the more comfortable of that position: pic.twitter.com/bJqFhLgKDf — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 25, 2017

Currently, Johnson is rated as CBS Sports’ 7th best safety and is projected to be selected at Round 5 of this year’s NFL Draft–although that could certainly change as we get closer to draft day.

The Colts could potentially be in the market for a safety too.

Last year’s starter, veteran Mike Adams, is set to turn 36 years old in March and is a free agent, while rookie safety T.J. Green clearly struggled and remains a project at the position.

Otherwise, another defensive back who played some safety last season for the Colts, Darius Butler, is also a free agent and thus, not a lock to be brought back–especially under a new general manager regime.

It’s worth noting that the team’s returning starter, Clayton Geathers, could also potentially transition to inside linebacker long-term–leaving another hole for the Colts at safety to fill.

Anyways, here are some highlights for your viewing pleasure from Johnson’s junior season with Boston College:

As a whole, the Colts defense needs to get younger, faster, and more athletic.

Whether such a player to provide as much will be Johnson remains to be seen, but he could be a prospect to watch for the Colts as draft day approaches.

