Report: Colts Interview with Vikings George Paton ‘Went Extremely Well’

According to Fox 59’s Chris Hagan, the Indianapolis Colts recent interview with highly sought after Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton ‘went extremely well’:

Sources tell me George Paton interview w/ Colts went extremely well. He's turned down several recent opportunities but would accept this one — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganIndy) January 27, 2017

While it doesn’t guarantee that Paton ends up as the Colts new general manager, it only helps his chances. He recently interviewed either Wednesday or Thursday with the Colts.

Regarding Paton, he’s spent the past 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings–the last 5 years of which as the team’s assistant general manager–serving alongside general manager Rick Spielman.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Paton was the Miami Dolphins Director of Pro Personnel (2001-06) and began his professional scouting career with the Chicago Bears–before being elevated to their Assistant Director of Pro Personnel in 2000.

Paton was a 4-year letter winner as defensive back for UCLA (1988-91).

With the Vikings, Paton has helped build a talented young defensive roster.

He’s credited with assisting in the selections of the likes of defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, defensive end Brian Robison, inside linebacker Eric Kendricks, outside linebacker Anthony Barr, safety Harrison Smith, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes among others.

Clearly, any new general manager will have their work cut out for them regarding the Colts much maligned defense–which desperately needs an infusion of youth and talent.

This article originally appeared on