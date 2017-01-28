Report: ‘Clear Favorite’ Chris Ballard for Colts GM Wants a Change at Head Coach

According to Steven Albritton of Kansas City’s KMBC News, Kansas City Chiefs Director of Football Operations Chris Ballard, who is considered the ‘leading candidate‘ for the Indianapolis Colts general manager position, wants to fire head coach Chuck Pagano–if hired:

#Colts News: I'm told #Chiefs exec Chris Ballard is the "clear favorite" for the #Colts GM job. Also told he wants to change the head coach. — Steven Albritton (@StevenAlbritton) January 28, 2017

Of course, it’s been speculated that this could be a deterrent for any top general manager wanting to take the Colts vacant general manager position, as no one wants to be tied to a head coach that he never selected in the first place, Pagano, even if it’s only for maybe just a season.

However, top general managers have still had interest in the Colts general manager position, as having franchise quarterback Andrew Luck already in the fold will have that type of effect.

It’s just a matter of whether Pagano could still be a coaching casualty as a result of any general manager’s hiring–with it most likely that he’ll remain as head coach if Colts Vice President of Football Operations Jimmy Raye III is promoted to general manager.

If Ballard is hired and demands a change, one potential head coaching possibility for the Colts could be current Kansas City Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub–given their familiarity with one another.

The 54 year old special teams coach has spent the last 4 years with Kansas City, and even though he coaches special teams, he’s highly regarded by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and throughout league circles.

In fact, Toub already interviewed for two head coaching jobs earlier this offseason with both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers–showing that he’s a serious candidate regardless.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Toub served as the special teams coordinator for the Chicago Bears (2004-12), as well as the specials team/quality coach for the Philadelphia Eagles (2001-03)–having among the league’s best special teams units.

It’s unclear if any general manager would demand the hiring of their own head coach; however, the head coaching candidate pool is pretty barren right now–with Toub as one of the few once highly sought after candidates still available.

