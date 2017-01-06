Report: Chuck Pagano Will Return as Colts Head Coach

According to Sporting News’ Alex Marvez, Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano has received assurance from team owner Jim Irsay that he will return as the franchise’s head coach in 2017:

A report that was later confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Obviously, it’s the first noise we’ve heard of Pagano’s coaching future with the Colts since his meeting with Irsay presumably earlier this week.

The embattled Colts head coach has a 49-31 regular season career coaching record–having made the playoffs in 3 of his first 5 seasons calling the shots on the Indianapolis sideline.

Jan 11, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano celebrates following the game against the Denver Broncos in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Colts defeated the Broncos 24-13. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While Pagano saw early success with the Colts, making the playoffs during his 1st three seasons and advancing a round further each time–highlighted by a 2014 AFC Championship Game appearance, he’s now missed the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time in the franchise’s history since 1997-98.

Even though lack of defensive talent remains in issue on a unit that was littered with aging veterans this past season, Pagano’s defenses have continued to struggle since joining the Colts in 2012–yet he’s regarded as a defensive minded coach.

Last season, Pagano had a reasonable excuse for finishing 8-8–with star quarterback Andrew Luck missing 9 games due to injury. However, this year, Luck was largely healthy, and the team once again ended up at a disappointing 8-8–finishing 3rd in the league’s worst division.

Per the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer, it’s worth noting that the Colts under Pagano are 52-34 (adding playoffs)–including 23-7 against the AFC South and just 29-27 against everyone else.

Dec 24, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano reacts during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Colts 33-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

That being said, Irsay continues to be a strong believer in continuity–seeking to have the Colts emulate other historic franchises such as the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens–who rarely change their top leadership.

Additionally, one thing that cannot be taken away from Pagano’s teams is that they have indeed achieved more initial postseason success than ‘Peyton Manning’s Colts’–who failed to have a playoff win in his first five seasons.

That has nothing to do with the AFC South at all once you’re actually there in the playoffs and it’s ‘sink or swim’ time.

Time will tell whether this is ultimately the right decision for the Colts; however, one thing for sure is that the team’s defense has to drastically improve this offseason for the franchise to return to the playoffs once again.

