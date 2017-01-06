Report: Chuck Pagano Will Return as Colts Head Coach

According to Sporting News’ Alex Marvez, Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano has received assurance from team owner Jim Irsay that he will return as the franchise’s head coach in 2017:

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Colts HC Chuck Pagano has received assurance from team owner Jim Irsay that he WILL return as HC for 2017 season — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

A report that was later confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Colts are planning to bring back HC Chuck Pagano for 2017 season, as @alexmarvez reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2017

Obviously, it’s the first noise we’ve heard of Pagano’s coaching future with the Colts since his meeting with Irsay presumably earlier this week.

The embattled Colts head coach has a 49-31 regular season career coaching record–having made the playoffs in 3 of his first 5 seasons calling the shots on the Indianapolis sideline.

While Pagano saw early success with the Colts, making the playoffs during his 1st three seasons and advancing a round further each time–highlighted by a 2014 AFC Championship Game appearance, he’s now missed the playoffs for consecutive seasons for the first time in the franchise’s history since 1997-98.

Even though lack of defensive talent remains in issue on a unit that was littered with aging veterans this past season, Pagano’s defenses have continued to struggle since joining the Colts in 2012–yet he’s regarded as a defensive minded coach.

Last season, Pagano had a reasonable excuse for finishing 8-8–with star quarterback Andrew Luck missing 9 games due to injury. However, this year, Luck was largely healthy, and the team once again ended up at a disappointing 8-8–finishing 3rd in the league’s worst division.

Per the Indianapolis Star’s Zak Keefer, it’s worth noting that the Colts under Pagano are 52-34 (adding playoffs)–including 23-7 against the AFC South and just 29-27 against everyone else.

That being said, Irsay continues to be a strong believer in continuity–seeking to have the Colts emulate other historic franchises such as the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens–who rarely change their top leadership.

Additionally, one thing that cannot be taken away from Pagano’s teams is that they have indeed achieved more initial postseason success than ‘Peyton Manning’s Colts’–who failed to have a playoff win in his first five seasons.

That has nothing to do with the AFC South at all once you’re actually there in the playoffs and it’s ‘sink or swim’ time.

Time will tell whether this is ultimately the right decision for the Colts; however, one thing for sure is that the team’s defense has to drastically improve this offseason for the franchise to return to the playoffs once again.

