Report: Chip Kelly is interviewing for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator position

Chip Kelly’s NFL head coaching career has hit a snag after he’s been fired by both the Eagles and the 49ers in the past 13 months, but that doesn’t mean another team won’t take a chance on him as an offensive coordinator.

One day after a report that Kelly had interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job before the team settled on Doug Marrone comes several reports that Kelly is now receiving consideration as the team’s coordinator.

Source: Chip Kelly is at EverBank Field today, presumably meeting about #Jaguars offensive coordinator position. No word on potential offer. — Hays Carlyon (@HaysCarlyon) January 16, 2017

#Jaguars are interviewing OC candidates and Chip Kelly is one, as @hayscarlyon said. Incumbent Nathaniel Hackett expected to get one, too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2017

Kelly has gone 6-9 and 2-14 in his past two seasons after starting out with 20 wins in his first two years with Philadelphia. He could go back to the college game, where he was a dominant coach at Oregon, but it seems clear he’s going to at least try to rebuild his NFL reputation first.