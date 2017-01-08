Report: Chiefs to try to extend Andy Reid’s contract this offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to try to give head coach Andy Reid a contract extension this offseason.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to ink Andy Reid to a contract extension this season. Reid is currently int he fourth year of the five-year deal he signed with the club back in January of 2013. As Schefter notes in his report, Reid currently holds a 43-21 record in Kansas City.

This report shouldn’t come as a surprise. Reid has been extremely successful as head coach in KC. The team has not had a losing record under Reid and has made the playoffs in three of his first four seasons. Last year, Reid led the team to its first playoff victory since the Truman administration and this year, the Chiefs won the AFC West for the first time since 2010.

While Reid is signed for one more year, teams don’t generally like their head coach to enter a “lame duck season” in which the future direction of the team is in doubt. Extending Reid this offseason sends the message to the players, organization and potential free agents that Reid is here to stay.

It is difficult to see any scenario where extending Reid isn’t elementary. He is clearly a top five coach in the NFL and his record of success makes him worth every penny.

The only instance where I could see Reid not being with the Chiefs for the foreseeable future is if he should lead the team to a Super Bowl victory this season and suddenly decide to retire. Even that might be unlikely. Reid is only 58 and has plenty of good coaching years left.

Hell, if Reid leads the Chiefs to a Super Bowl this season, he can have a lifetime contract as far as I’m concerned.

What do you think, Addicts? How long should the Chiefs extend “Big Red” for?

