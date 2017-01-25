Report: Chiefs Chris Ballard GM Candidate ‘That Most Intrigues’ Colts

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, Kansas City Chiefs Director of Football Operations Chris Ballard is the general manager candidate ‘that most intrigues’ the Indianapolis Colts:

Feel I got over the weekend was that Ballard's the candidate that most intrigues Indy. Key: he's connected, would assemble a robust staff. https://t.co/94r0G99Vfg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2017

Per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Ballard interviewed for the Colts general manager position on Wednesday with interviews for other candidates expected to come as well.

Of course, Ballard is highly regarded throughout league circles and could help build the Colts defense into a much stronger unit–something that has been sorely lacking:

Chiefs personnel man Chris Ballard could be a good match w/ Irsay. Nice fit. Can put together strong staff and rebuild Colts D. Interesting — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 24, 2017

It’s worth noting that Ballard received a request to interview with the San Francisco 49ers for their general manager opening, but eventually declined–showing that he’s highly sought after by other NFL teams:

Dave Toub and Chris Ballard were my 1A choices for 49ers https://t.co/d4HLK6Ai86 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 11, 2017

However, he’s apparently interested in the Colts job, as already having franchise quarterback Andrew Luck will have that type of effect on most general manager candidates with a pulse.

Regarding Ballard, he’s been the Chiefs Director of Football Operations since May of 2015.

He previously served as Kansas City’s Director of Player Personnel from 2013-2015–arriving along with general manager John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid in 2013.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Ballard served as the Chicago Bears Director of Pro Scouting in 2012 and even earlier, was their Southwest Area Scout (2001-2011).

During his Chicago tenure, Ballard helped the Bears select the likes of Pro Bowl caliber players such as running back Matt Forte, wide receiver Johnny Knox, cornerback Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman, defensive tackle Tommie Harris, and cornerback Nathan Vasher (via NFL.com).

Since Ballard joined the Chiefs in 2013, Kansas City has found draft success with tight end Travis Kelce, outside linebacker Dee Ford, cornerback Marcus Peters, defensive end Chris Jones, and wide receiver/kick returner Tyreek Hill among others.

While Colts Vice President of Football Operations (interim general manager) Jimmy Raye III was once considered the favorite–especially if the rumored plans to eventually bring in Peyton Manning as Team President come to fruition, it appears as though Ballard could be quickly emerging as a potential dark horse for Indianapolis.

At the very least, the Colts are clearly ‘intrigued’ by the possibility–and rightfully so, as Ballard’s track record of success speaks for itself.

