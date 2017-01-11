Report: Chargers will officially move to Los Angeles

The Chargers are set to depart San Diego for Los Angeles after 55 years.

The Chargers have long been speculated for a move to Los Angeles, CA. They have not been able to get a new stadium deal done to remain in San Diego after remaining at Qualcomm Stadium since 1967. This venue used to hold the MLB’s San Diego Padres until they moved to Petco Park last decade.

Recently, the Chargers received a two-day extension to decide on moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, which would have given them until January 17. However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, everything has already been set because the Chargers are set to leave for the City of Angels. It is not noted when this will become official.

A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

This now brings up a handful of questions for the future of the Chargers franchise, their players, and the overall look of the organization.

Will this team even remain as the Chargers anymore? It is possible that management looks to revamp the image of the team to give them a new identity and start fresh in a new city? This would mark the end of the “Charger” moniker that dates back into the early days of the NFL.

Where will they play for the 2017 season? The Los Angeles Rams are already sharing the LA Memorial Coliseum with USC, so that could be out of the picture. This may lead to the Chargers sharing the Rose Bowl with UCLA, pending what the plan is.

How about the future of the main players of the franchise? This will mostly turn to quarterback Phillip Rivers, who has been a mainstay since being drafted in 2004. Could he seek a move away from the franchise and avoid the Los Angeles move?

The Chargers are set to become the second NFL team to call Los Angeles their home. This is the beginning of what should be another intriguing offseason for the league.

