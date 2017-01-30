REPORT: Chargers to hire Goerge Stewart to head up special teams unit

According to a report from ESPN’s Eric D. Williams via the Sporting News, the Los Angeles Chargers will hire George Stewart as the team’s new special teams coordinator.

Stewart’s NFL career dates back to Chuck Noll’s Pittsburgh Steelers teams, where he served as special teams coordinator. However, for the last several years, he’s worked as a wide receivers coach, mist recently for the Minnesota Vikings.

During his career, he’s coached receivers like Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens, to name a few. It was during his time in San Francisco where he crossed paths with Anthony Lynn and that led to Lynn making the hire.

It’s an interesting move for a Chargers team that has been among the worst special teams units in the NFL over the last handful of years.

Lynn has just about completed his coaching staff. Here is a look at how the current staff shakes out.

Head Coach- Anthony Lynn

Offensive Coordinator- Ken Whisenhunt

Defensive Coordinator- Gus Bradley

Special Teams Coordinator- George Stewart

Quarterbacks Coach- Shane Steichen

Running Backs Coach- Alfredo Roberts

Wide Receivers Coach- Nick Sirianni

Tight Ends Coach- John McNulty

Offensive Line Coach- Pat Meyer

Assistant Offensive Line Coach- Dave DeGuglielmo

Senior Offensive Assistant- Fred Graves

Special Assistant to the Head Coach- Mark Ridgley

Defensive Line- Giff Smith

Defensive Backs- Ron Milus

Asst. Defensive Backs- Chris Harris

Strength and Conditioning- Kent Johnson

The team is still searching for a new linebackers coach to replace Robert Saleh, but expect to have that position filled soon.

What do you think? Is this the guy that can turn the special teams around? Or was this a strange hire? Let us know in the comments section below.

