REPORT: Chargers plan to announce they are relocating to L.A.
After all the rumors about whether or not the Chargers would stay in San Diego or relocate to Los Angeles, it looks like we may finally have the answer.
Unfortunately, it’s not the answer we were hoping for. According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers plan on moving to L.A.
A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017
ESPN: But as one league source cautioned Thursday night, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has yet to send a formal relocation letter to the NFL
— Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) January 12, 2017
There was some optimism going forward after reports of the NFL trying to keep the Chargers in San Diego. Will keep everyone posted, but from the looks of it, it might be an end of an era. Speechless.
