REPORT: Chargers plan to announce they are relocating to L.A.

After all the rumors about whether or not the Chargers would stay in San Diego or relocate to Los Angeles, it looks like we may finally have the answer.

Unfortunately, it’s not the answer we were hoping for. According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers plan on moving to L.A.

There was some optimism going forward after reports of the NFL trying to keep the Chargers in San Diego. Will keep everyone posted, but from the looks of it, it might be an end of an era. Speechless.

