Report: Buffalo Bills Leaning Towards Hiring Sean McDermott as Head Coach

Buffalo has no plans to conduct any more interviews for their head coach job

Two weeks after firing Rex Ryan, the Buffalo Bills appear to have found the right man for the job. Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott appears to be the favorite to receive the job, and the team has no plans to interview any more candidates.

Vic Carucci of Buffalo News first reported that the team had zeroed in on McDermott, but noted that no deal is official as of yet.

At the age of 42, McDermott would be the youngest head coach in the league today.

#Bills are zeroed in on Sean McDermott as their next HC. Could have something finalized in the next day or so. — Vic Carucci (@viccarucci) January 11, 2017

A pupil of of the legendary coach Jim Johnson, McDermott led Carolina to the Super Bowl last year with the leagues’ best defense. He spent 11 years in the Eagles organization, starting as a scouting administrative coordinator and working his way up to defensive coordinator. McDermott also worked alongside Steve Spagnuolo, John Harbaugh, and Andy Reid during his time with the Eagles.

McDermott’s roles in Philadelphia also included coaching the secondary and linebackers. When his predecessor Johnson fell ill prior to the 2009 season, the Eagles named McDermott the full-time defensive coordinator. Johnson passed away four days after McDermott was promoted.

After two seasons leading the Eagles defense, McDermott earned the same position with the Panthers. Holding that role since 2011, the former William and Mary defensive back helped develop stars such as Josh Norman, Luke Kuechly, and Star Lotulelei.

Many believed Buffalo would look towards an offensive minded head coach after two seasons of Rex Ryan. Offensive coordinator and interim head coach Anthony Lynn was originally believed to be the favorite to land the job, but has since taken interviews with multiple other clubs.

McDermott is known for running a 4-3 defense that utilizes the blitz on a consistent basis. Buffalo would need to make changes up front after playing a 3-4 scheme under Ryan, and could make several roster moves to compensate for McDermott’s philosophies.

Decisions will also need to be made at the quarterback position with Tyrod Taylor failing to live up to the expectations brought on by a long-term contract. E.J. Manuel will most-likely be out of Buffalo this offseason, and rookie Cardale Jones has made just 11 pass attempts.

Buffalo has not won a playoff game since 1995, and has not made the post-season since 1999.

