Report: Browns hire DeWayne Walker to coach defensive backs

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is starting to fill out his coaching staff by hiring DeWayne Walker as defensive backs coach.

Walker spent the past four seasons coaching the defensive backs for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Browns have not confirmed the hiring, Tashaun Gipson, who just finished his first season in Jacksonville, let the cat out of the bag on Twitter.

Cleveland got a legit one! Congrats coach Walk!! Major!! — Tashaun J. Gipson SR (@Gipson_duos24) January 13, 2017

The hiring was later confirmed by Nate Ulrich of The Akron Beacon-Journal.

The Jaguars hired Doug Marrone as their latest head coach this week and, just like what the Browns did after hiring Williams, Marrone started to clean out the previous coaches, a sweep that included Walker.

Both head coach Hue Jackson and Williams are familiar with Walker. Jackson worked with Walker for two years at the University of California in the 1990s, while Williams and Walker were together on the staff of the Washington Redskins for the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

The Jaguars were horrible the past four seasons, going a combined 15-49, but the pass defense was sound as Jacksonville finished in the top 10 against the pass three times in the past four years. While it wasn’t all Walker’s doing, he certainly deserves some of the credit.

That would be quite a turnaround for the Browns, who gave up a league-high 36 touchdown passes and were 31st in passer rating at 101.8 under Horton.

Prior to joining the Jaguars Walker spent four seasons as the head coach at New Mexico State, compiling a 10-40 record, including a 1-11 mark in his final season.

Judging from all the losing he’s been around the last eight seasons, Walker should feel right at home with the Browns as they continue to rebuild the franchise.

