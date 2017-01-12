Report: Anthony Lynn to be next Chargers head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired former Bills Interim HC Anthony Lynn to be their next head coach per Ian Rapoport.

Lynn, the former Bills interim head coach, was a coveted candidate, being interviewed by the Rams, Bills and his eventual team in the Chargers. He was previously thought to be a favorite for the Bills job, before Sean McDermott was hired to be their HC.

He started the 2016 season as a running backs coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator/assistant head coach after Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman was fired. He was then elevated to interim head coach for the Bills after Rex Ryan’s firing for a game. Lynn might’ve not got the Bills job as he preferred, but he will be an NFL head coach for the 2017 season.

Lynn led the Bills to the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack with the help of Lesean McCoy, Mike Gillislee, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor. The three accounted for 2,424 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. McCoy led the NFL in YPC among running backs with 200+ carries and 5.4 YPC under his guidance.

The new Chargers head man will be coming into Los Angeles with turmoil aplenty, with the team most recently announcing their move to LA. He will be able to work with running back Melvin Gordon, who was only 3 yards short on eclipsing 1,000 rushing yards before getting injured vs the Panthers in Week 14. Gordon will be instrumental to guiding the Chargers back to playoffs next season, along with quarterback Philip Rivers.

Lynn is committed to a ‘Ground and Pound’ philosophy on offense, so Gordon may be in line for a heavy amount of touches next season to take pressure off of Rivers. Improving the offensive line will be a priority also, with Rivers being sacked 36 times, tied for ninth-most in the NFL.

Lynn will be the Chargers first HC in Los Angeles, and their fourth since QB Phillip Rivers was traded to the Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft.

