Report: Aldon Smith won’t be reinstated by NFL in 2016

The NFL has decided to not reinstate suspended pass rusher of the Oakland Raiders Aldon Smith before the Raiders’ AFC Playoff game.

While it would have been a major get for the AFC playoff-bound Oakland Raiders, the NFL will not reinstate pass rusher Aldon Smith for the rest of the 2016 NFL season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the league won’t reexamine Smith’s substance abuse suspension until the NFL calendar flips on March 15th.

When on the field, Smith is a highly productive player. He starred collegiately at the University of Missouri under former head coach Gary Pinkel. Smith was a standout pass rusher during the Jim Harbaugh era of the San Francisco 49ers.

Substance abuse has derailed Smith’s once-promising NFL career. He was suspended by the NFL for one season after another violation mid-season last year while with the Raiders. Smith applied for reinstatement on October 3 and could have been back in the league as early as November 17.

The holdup seems to stem from a video that was put up on Smith’s Periscope account where an unidentified man and woman were talking about hand-rolled cigarettes. This could be a violation of Smith’s suspension.

Smith did commit himself to a rehabilitation facility in California for 120 days per the NFL’s request. The league may be investigating the contents of that Periscope video and that might have cost Smith a chance at reinstatement.

The other part to this might be that Smith hasn’t had any contact with the Raiders this season. He would have only been able to play in Week 17 and the Raiders’ AFC playoff games. Oakland will be either the No. 1, No. 2, or No. 5 seed in the 2016 AFC Playoffs.

The Raiders already have an elite pass rusher in outside linebacker Khalil Mack. Oakland’s big issue going forward is the quarterback position. Starter Derek Carr broke his fibula in Week 16. That means backup Matt McGloin will have to go the rest of the way for the 2016 Raiders.

This article originally appeared on