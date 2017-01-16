Report: 49ers ‘Honing In’ on Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan for Head Coach Job

The San Francisco 49ers might not be getting their hands on New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But reports are suggesting the Niners are closing in on Atlanta Falcons coordinator Kyle Shanahan instead.

The San Francisco 49ers’ approach to hiring their next head coach may just be paying off. While the team’s top choice, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, looks to be pulling out of the race, one man seems to be left standing as the new favorite.

According to nfltraderumors.com, the 49ers are ‘honing in’ on Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to be the franchise’s next head coach.

Niner Noise has already discussed and detailed why Shanahan would be great fit as the Niners’ head coach. Our own Eric Gamboa wrote a great slideshow called 7 Reasons Why Kyle Shanahan is the Best Fit for Head Coach.

In Gamboa’s piece, he talks about the father-son combo’s time with the Washington Redskins. Mike Shanahan was the Redskin’s head coach from 2010-2013. His son Kyle served as their offensive coordinator.

Just like the 49ers’ former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, the Shanahans were undermined by Redskin’s ownership. Redskin’s owner Daniel Snyder forced the coaches to play quarterback Robert Griffin III. While RG3 was drafted No. 2 overall in 2012, he wasn’t as good a passer as current Redskin’s quarterback Kirk Cousins. The two players have gone in completely different directions since 2013, but the Shanahan’s brilliance shines through it all.

What this means for the 49ers

It means the 49ers would be bringing back tradition. They could bring back part of Super Bowls’ past.

Assuming Kyle could bring in Mike as a possible executive type, a la Tom Coughlin in Jacksonville, the organization would take on a new look in both the front office and on the sideline. Mike was the team’s offensive coordinator in 1994, the last time the 49ers won the Superbowl.

Back in December, Mike himself said that it would be wiser to hire Kyle as head coach over himself, according to Chris Wesseling of NFL.com.

But in his quote, Mike also led to believe that he still had value to an NFL organization.

“I think it’d be a lot smarter to take Kyle than it would me,” the elder Shanahan said. “I think I would give an organization maybe a lot more input from top to bottom. You know, the little things that are the difference in the structure of the organization.”

As Wesseling pointed out though, Mike and Kyle both have the resumes necessary to justify their hires. But will 49ers’ CEO Jed York see it that way? If he hires Kyle, as it appears he will, will he want Mike at this point in the elder Shanahan’s career?

The fact that Mike drafted and believed in Cousins says a lot. What Kyle has done with the Atlanta Falcons the last two seasons says a lot as well. A franchise quarterback and the NFL’s No. 1 offense. Does it get any better? This is great news as long as it happens.

Now, time to poach the Green Bay Packer’s front office for Eliot Wolf.

