Remmers not listed on injury report for Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers is not listed on the team’s final injury report of the week, meaning he is expected to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Remmers did not practice on Thursday because of an illness. He returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday.

Quarterback Sam Bradford was ruled out Thursday, so he will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. Case Keenum will start again in his place.

The only other player on the Vikings injury report is backup tackle Rashod Hill, who is listed as questionable with a knee injury. Hill practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice Friday.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL