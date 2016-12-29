Remembering the Georgia Dome: Five Greatest Moments

With the Mercedes-Benz Stadium waiting in the wings, it’s time we recognize the rich history of the Georgia Dome.

The playoff bound Atlanta Falcons host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in their regular season finale. The game will also mark the final regular season game played within the confines of the Georgia Dome.

Thanks to the Falcons securing a home playoff game last week, the Georgia Dome will live on at least one more day beyond Sunday. With the clock ticking, let’s review the Dome’s five greatest moments in it’s 25 year history.

#5. The Georgia Dome is born

The franchise broke ground on November 22, 1989 and completed construction at a cost of $214 million. When it opened in 1992, the Georgia Dome ranked as the largest domed stadium in the world. The Atlanta Falcons christened their new home in style when they defeated the New York Jets 20-17 in the ’92 home opener.

#4. The Dome welcomes March Madness

Often thought of as a college football venue, the Georgia Dome has hosted NCAA Final Four Tournaments in 2002, 2007, and 2013. Those years saw Maryland, Florida, and Louisville walk away with college basketball’s top prize. In addition, the Dome has been the site of 10 SEC and two ACC Men’s Basketball Tournaments.

#3. Super Sunday comes to Atlanta

Part of the reason Arthur Blank wanted to do away with the Georgia Dome is its inability to attract the NFL’s biggest game. But back in its heyday, the Dome played host to two Super Bowls.

In 1994, the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 30-13, to claim their second consecutive Lombardi trophy. This Super Bowl marked the first, and only, time the same two teams met in the big game in back-to-back years.

The Georgia Dome’s second Super Bowl was a memorable one as well. In one of the more iconic snapshots, Titans’ receiver Kevin Dyson came within a yard of delivering the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. Instead, the Rams held on for the 23-16 victory and their first Lombardi trophy.

#2. 1996 Olympics

Once considered a long shot to host, the city of Atlanta welcomed the Summer Olympics in 1996. Naturally, the Georgia Dome was called into duty for the event’s festivities.

The Georgia Dome served two purposes as one-half was dedicated to the basketball competition and the other for gymnastics and team handball. While not the 1992 Dream Team, the U.S. Men’s Basketball team was fortunate enough to win its second consecutive gold medal in front of the hometown crowd.

#1. Falcons playoff football

Nothing brings more joy to the Falcon faithful than a trip to the postseason. And with so few in between, playoff games in the Georgia Dome are reason enough to celebrate.

In all, the Dome has hosted five playoff games throughout it’s tenure as home of the Falcons. Atlanta possesses a respectable 3-2 record in such games, but their most recent loss still remains ingrained in the minds of Falcons’ fans.

The first and only NFC Championship game inside the Georgia Dome occurred on January 20, 2013. As we all know, the Falcons came within 10 yards of victory and a shot to compete in Super Bowl XLVII.

Unfortunately, the Falcons have not been back to the playoffs since, but that will all change this year. One can only hope the Georgia Dome has saved its best for last.

What are your fondest memories of the Georgia Dome?

