Relive all of Odell Beckham Jr.’s must-see moments from the 2016 season

Odell Beckham Jr. has had a busy 2016 season. From proposing to a kicking net to pulling off multiple Michael Jackson dances in the end zone, the New York Giants’ star wideout has given us something to see almost every week.

So the NFL celebrated all things Odell by releasing a compilation of his must-see moments from another Pro Bowl campaign.

Every one-hander.

Every end zone dance. Every 2016 @OBJ_3 touchdown. Right here. 👇 pic.twitter.com/6sZqGCkVhK — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2016

One thing’s for sure, Beckham is ready for “Dancing with the Stars”.