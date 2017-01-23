Redskins promote Cavanaugh, Manusky to coordinator positions

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) The Washington Redskins turned to internal candidates to fill two critical vacancies, promoting Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator.

Cavanaugh was the team’s quarterbacks coach and Manusky its outside linebackers coach last season. The Redskins announced the promotions Monday along with the hires of Kevin O’Connell as quarterbacks coach and Jim Tomsula as defensive line coach.

It has been an offseason of upheaval for the coaching staff after the Redskins fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and a few assistants and offensive coordinator Sean McVay left to become head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

In its efforts to replace Barry after ranking 28th defensively in consecutive seasons, Washington interviewed former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, former Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine and former Buffalo Bills assistant Rob Ryan before opting for Manusky. The 50-year-old Manusky has been defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and 49ers and worked with Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan in San Francisco.

Known for his fiery personality and booming voice on the practice fields, Manusky had been on coach Jay Gruden’s staff for only one season as outside linebackers coach. Middle linebacker Will Compton tweeted: ”Congrats to Coach Manusky!” when players were informed of his promotion.

Cavanaugh was Washington’s quarterbacks coach for the past two years as Kirk Cousins twice set the franchise record for passing yards in a season. Cousins’ status for 2017 remains in doubt after playing last season on the franchise tag, but with McVay gone, he’ll have a familiar face as his offensive coordinator.

After 13 NFL seasons as a backup quarterback, the 60-year-old Cavanaugh was offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 1997-98 and Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2004. O’Connell, the Redskins’ new quarterbacks coach, was an assistant in San Francisco under Chip Kelly last season.

Tomsula, who replaces Robb Akey as defensive line coach, also most recently worked with the 49ers as their head coach in 2015.

NOTES: The Redskins announced the re-signing of long snapper Nick Sundberg, who has been with the team since 2010. … Chad Englehart was promoted to head strength and conditioning coach with Kavan Latham hired to be his assistant. … Cousins will play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, replacing Aaron Rodgers.

This story has been corrected to show that Kirk Cousins is replacing Aaron Rodgers, not Matt Ryan, in the Pro Bowl.

