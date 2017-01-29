Redskins: Kirk Cousins Performs Well During The 2017 Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl is a pretty meaningless game, but the Washington Redskins still had a couple of guys in action during the game. Kirk Cousins put forth a solid effort and should be recognized for it.

I know what many of you are thinking. The Pro Bowl is a meaningless All-Star game that has no bearing on the NFL. That may be true, but the fact is that the game is still played and the Redskins still had their starting quarterback in action tonight. During the contest, Kirk Cousins put forth a solid effort and was arguably the best quarterback on the field.

Cousins did not get into the game until the third quarter, but he was charged with trying to lead the NFC team’s comeback. He led the team in passing, going 14-for-20 with 158 yards. He did not record a touchdown and threw one pick. However, the interception was not his fault as Jimmy Graham did not secure the pass. Cousins delivered in relatively on target but is just bounced off Graham straight into the air.

Aside from that blemish, Cousins was his usual self. He made a couple of mistakes, including a very high pass that should have been intercepted by Ryan Shazier, but he was mostly accurate. Perhaps his most impressive throw came off of a scramble when he had to throw back across his body. He managed to get a huge gain on the play and that really sparked the NFC late.

Another play he made was both exhilarating and terrifying for Redskins fans. After throwing the pick, Lorenzo Alexander and Aqib Talib teamed up to run the ball inside the NFC’s 10 yard line. At the end of the play, Cousins actually tackled Talib and jarred the ball loose. Cousins used his arm as a tomahawk and nearly forced a turnover. It was a terrific effort by the quarterback and shows that he is really the ultimate competitor. He risk millions of dollars in a meaningless game just to try and win. That is a trait that you want to see in a franchise caliber signal caller.

At the end of the day, this performance means very little. Cousins will hopefully be playing meaningful games in the upcoming seasons as a member of the Redskins. As he turns to free agency, this game will have no impact on his contract.

