Redskins interview Manusky for defensive coordinator job

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) The Washington Redskins have interviewed outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky for their defensive coordinator job.

The team announced Manusky’s interview Tuesday, the fourth confirmed candidate. The others include former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, former Buffalo Bills assistant Rob Ryan and former Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine.

Before rejoining the Redskins as outside linebackers coach under Joe Barry last season, Manusky served as defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. He played linebacker for the Redskins, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs for 12 seasons before moving into coaching as Washington’s linebackers coach in 2001.

The Redskins fired Barry as defensive coordinator after finishing 28th in the NFL in defense in back-to-back seasons.

