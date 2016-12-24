Redskins Inactives Report: Will Compton Active, Reed, Cravens Out

The Washington Redskins have released their inactives report for Saturday’s game against the Bears. Here is a look at it.

The Washington Redskins have declared their seven inactives for the game against the Chicago Bears. The team had already declared a couple of their players out for the contest, but the rest of the inactives were listed on the Washington Redskins Twitter.

The biggest names on the list are Su’a Cravens, Jordan Reed, and Quinton Dunbar. Cravens, who hurt his elbow in Week 14, was declared out prior to the game as he attempts to return. He was declared week to week when his injury initially occurred, but it is looking like it could hold him out until the playoffs, if the Redskins make it in.

For Reed and Dunbar, they were always likely to miss the game. Reed had been dealing with a lot of pain in his injured shoulder, and it was made worse when he took a bad hit against the Carolina Panthers on Monday night. The team made the right decision electing to sit him this week. In Dunbar’s case, he had suffered a concussion and was never likely to suit up, due to concussion protocol. Greg Toler will likely see more time in his stead.

One of the big positives for the Redskins is that one of their defensive leaders, linebacker Will Compton, will be making his return. Compton missed his first game of the season on Monday night with a knee injury. Martrell Spaight played in place of him and he was downright awful. Getting Compton back will be excellent news for the team.

The only other notable name on the list for this week was Matt Jones. Though the second year back has not been active since Week 7, I thought there was a chance he could see some carries with Rob Kelley struggling. Still, the Redskins coaching staff must not be confident in Jones’ ball security, and for that I cannot blame them.

