Redskins at Bears: Preview, Prediction, Odds

Washington Redskins vs. Chicago Bears

In theory, the Washington Redskins aren’t yet out of playoff contention. However, their lost last week didn’t help their chances in the slightest, knocking them out of the Wild Card heading into Week 16. Washington was bad in that loss to the Carolina Panthers, but now they have potentially another trap game on their hands. On Christmas Eve, the Skins travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

Records would indicate that the Redskins should walk all over the home team in this matchup. However, Kirk Cousins looked quite human last week and the offensive output reflected that. What’s worse, they’ll be without star tight end Jordan Reed for Saturday’s game. That puts them in a tremendous bind offensively.

What’s more, this Bears team has been far better than you’d think since Matt Barkley took over under-center. Aided by Jordan Howard’s breakout rookie season at running back, Chicago has been moving the ball and fighting in every game. If you need evidence, look no further than their three-point loss to the Packers last week.

Here are the keys to victory for each team on Saturday.

Keys to Victory

Fighting for their playoff chances, the two most crucial factors for the Redskins in this game are going to be moving the ball consistently with Robert Kelley and the running back corp and forcing Barkley into being the one that beats their defense. Starting with the running game, it’s a winter day in Chicago on Christmas Eve. While not as frigid as it has been, that still always lends itself to running the ball. But with Reed inactive, that becomes more crucial. The Washington offense leans on a healthy Reed so much in the middle of the field to move the ball and notch first downs. Without him, they’ll need the running game to step up.

Then looking at their defense, it’s no secret that they’re vulnerable at all levels. However, the Redskins run defense has been particularly troublesome this season. Therefore, this Washington defense needs to stack the box and stop what the Bears do best and force Matt Barkley to try and beat the likes of Josh Norman on the outside. Though that still may happen, it’s a better option than Jordan Howard running amuck all day.

For Chicago, though, Howard getting fed on Saturday is the biggest key. The Bears have to go with their best weapon and, for pretty much the entire season, that’s been the rookie running back moving the ball on the ground. Given that you’d also be attacking a weakness of the Washington defense, that’s an added bonus. But doing so not only gives the Bears the chance to move the ball, but also control the clock and not allow the explosive Washington offense to get on the field or in a rhythm.

Odds

Point Spread: Washington -3

Moneyline: Washington -150, Chicago +130

Over/Under: 47.5

Prediction

Throwing records out the window here, I hate this matchup for the Redskins. Not only did they look somewhere below lackluster last week in a loss, but now they’re without Reed for this game too. With their offense potentially not looking like what we expect it to and with their poor run defense, I think the Bears can actually control this game on the ground and get an upset win.

Pick: Washington Redskins: 22, Chicago Bears: 24

