Redskins at Bears Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Washington Redskins face the Chicago Bears in Week 16 at Soldier Field. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

After winning the NFC East just a year ago, the Washington Redskins are fighting for their playoff lives. Following a flat and uninspiring loss last week, they now face a must-win situation in Week 16. Though it may not look it at first glance, that will entail a tough and testing trip to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears.

When he and the offense have been on, Kirk Cousins has been lights-out for the Redskins. Playing for a contract, he’s looked like a player earning his payday more often than not. With that said, he needs to be more consistent and take advantage of matchups like this one against Chicago. However, the cold weather could make things tricky, meaning Robert Kelley could be hugely important.

For the Bears, they have a cold-weather weapon in rookie running back, Jordan Howard. Howard has been an unsung star in Chicago this season, absolutely becoming a menace to defenses. And as Matt Barkley has also played well at quarterback, this Bears team has at least shown signs of life in recent weeks, despite not playing for anything.

FOX will be on the broadcast for this matchup in select markets. If you’re out of those markets, though, you can stream the NFL action online or through your mobile device with DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. All you’ll need to do then is log in with a paid subscription to the service.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, IL

Stadium: Soldier Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Based on record, you’d say this would be a walk-over win for Washington. But the Bears have been playing far better lately than their wins and losses would indicate. Subsequently, you should be on the lookout for an upset here.

