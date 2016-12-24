Redskins at Bears live stream: How to watch online

The Chicago Bears will host the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NFC game online via live streaming.

Most of the games in the NFL Week 16 will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 on account of Christmas falling on a Sunday in 2016. One of the games happening in the NFC on Saturday will be between the Washington Redskins (7-6-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-11).

Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the early afternoon telecast on Saturday. The available live stream can be found on FOX Sports Go.

Washington lost a game it absolutely needed to the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 15. That loss has the Redskins half a game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) for the second NFC Wild Card spot. Washington needs to win out and get a little help to get that crucial No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Chicago is terrible at 3-11, but do seem to have something cooking at quarterback in Matt Barkley. Barkley was once the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2009 high school graduating class. His arm strength faded at USC, but he has been at the very least serviceable for this lousy Bears team in 2016. Maybe he’s the future starting quarterback in Chicago?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Soldier Field

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

According to OddsShark.com, the Bears will be getting three points at home from the visiting Redskins. The associated moneylines for this game are Washington -160 and Chicago +140. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 47.5 points.

Washington will play better after getting embarrassed on national television on Monday night. Look for the Redskins to rebound with a good game from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Barkley will play well to keep this one in the Windy City interesting late.

