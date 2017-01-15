Re-Drafting the Panthers 2016 Class

While there was certainly promise shown with the Carolina Panthers 2016 Draft Class this season, what would the picks be if they could re-draft…

With the 2016 Carolina Panthers season in the rear view and the postseason still in action the offseason hasn’t officially begun, meaning there’s time to reflect on what could have been.

By now we all know of Carolina’s free agency actions that the team probably wishes it could take back (i.e. Josh Norman) but not much has been said of a 2016 draft class that had some growing pains to work through.

Injuries afflicted all four of the team’s drafted rookies that remained with the squad which hampered their development to some degree. By season’s end though they each had their specific moments that give hope for their future roles with the team.

None of the rookies were overly impressive and with hindsight being 20-20, if the team knew what they do now, they might have altered their selections on draft day last April. With the original picks in tact, Carolina could have come away with an even more promising bunch from round one to seven.

1 Hunter Henry TE, Los Angeles Chargers (Arkansas)

Original Pick: Vernon Butler DT – Louisiana Tech

The move to select Vernon Butler in the first round wasn’t all too surprising but remained questionable with other, more pressing needs and top tier players available. His progress was slow to start the year and an ankle sprain caused him to miss some time. Eventually he showed why Carolina picked him where they did.

But another player who was also high on Carolina’s board would prove to be an instant impact and could have given the Panthers offense the boost that they needed.

Tight end Hunter Henry went in the second round to the formerly San Diego, now Los Angeles, Chargers and was the top tight end off the board in this class. He had an excellent season for the Chargers as a compliment to future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates. He caught 36 passes for 478 yards and a whopping eight touchdowns and as the season wore on, he became a focal point in the offense and a go-to target for Philip Rivers.

Greg Olsen still serves as one of the league’s premiere tight ends and proved it again but Henry would have given the Panthers a tremendous option for the future at the position. In addition, with another pass catcher like Henry, Carolina could have deployed the two-tight end sets that worked so well in the past and provided a spark to an offense that desperately needed it.

2 Yannick Ngakoue DE, Jacksonville Jaguars (Maryland)

Original Pick: James Bradberry CB – Samford

Selecting James Bradberry in round two was a bit of a shock when it happened; not because of the position chosen but more so the player. And that was simply because of Bradberry being a small school product (Samford). During his first year in the NFL, Bradberry started from the get-go and had his share of growing pains to deal with as the team’s top corner. Even more so than Butler though, Bradberry started to really flourish after he returned from injury and more than held his own against the likes of Julio Jones and Mike Evans in the final weeks of the season.

Still, with the way this re-draft plays out, there’s a better move to make with the Panthers second round pick and that would have been to take Maryland defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

In fairness, no one truly expected Ngakoue to be the impressive rookie performer that he was but he would certainly have been snatched up far earlier had it been known. The pass rusher had a phenomenal year with 22 total tackles and eight sacks, second to only Joey Bosa out of all rookies. He was also a factor in the Jaguars turnover department with four forced fumbles and an interception.

Ngakoue would have given Carolina the consistent pass rusher and sack artist they so desperately needed at the beginning of the year, and frankly still do, and would have made a defense that by season’s end was second in total sacks, even more dangerous.

3 Tavon Young CB, Baltimore Ravens (Temple)

Original Pick: Daryl Worley CB – West Virginia

The Panthers traded with the Cleveland Browns to move up in the third round in order to pick West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley. The rookie has had an overall solid year and shown excellent progress as the season went on eventually earning a starting role and ranking third among rookies with 87 total tackles.

In exchange for swapping third round picks though, the team also swapped fifth round selections and gave up their fourth rounder. And in this re-draft Carolina gets all their original picks and with that, still manages to get a difference making corner in Tavon Young.

Young was selected in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens and quickly turned himself into one of the league’s top rookie cornerbacks. He played in all 16 games for the Ravens and amassed 53 total tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions in his rookie season ending it as one of the team’s starting corners.

At 5’9″, Young is quite small compared to the type of cornerbacks that the Panthers usually deploy but regardless, in just one year he’s looked like a more than serviceable starting option in the league and one that Carolina could definitely use in the secondary.

4 Jordan Howard RB, Chicago Bears (Indiana)

Original Pick: None – Traded to Move Up In Rd. 3

As previously mentioned, the Panthers traded away their fourth round selection in order to move up to take Worley but with the pick still in play, there’s another immediate impact player on offense that Carolina could definitely make use of.

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard was chosen in the fifth round of last years draft and burst onto the scene as one of the league’s top rookie, and overall, rushers. Howard was second to only fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliot in rushing yards with 1,313 and six touchdowns. The all-purpose back was also a factor in the passing game with 29 receptions for 298 yards and another score there.

With Jonathan Stewart still in the fold and running well, running back isn’t an immediately pressing need. But with him on the wrong side of 30 and still having injury issues, finding his replacement should be a priority. Howard would have been terrific as just that providing Carolina with a lethal one-two punch in the backfield and a lead back for years to come.

5 Jalen Mills CB, Philadelphia Eagles (LSU)

Original Pick: Zack Sanchez CB – Oklahoma

In moving up in the fifth round as part of the trade with Cleveland, Carolina nabbed their third corner of the draft in Zack Sanchez. Unlike the other two rookie cornerbacks though, Sanchez had a bit more trying of an opening year.

After being among final roster cuts, Sanchez was signed back to the practice squad and eventually promoted to the active roster where he struggled through five games before being placed on IR.

Instead, this draft nets them another quality defensive back that lasted until the seventh round in Jalen Mills. The converted safety played well in Philadelphia where he ranked fifth on the team in total tackles with 61 and threw in seven passes defensed as well.

Mills is a bigger corner that the Panthers prefer standing at 6-feet and could have certainly been a starter in Carolina. With a corner being a major need during last years draft the team absolutely needed to take multiple players and would have gotten a nice steal had they grabbed Mills late.

7 Romeo Okwara DE, New York Giants (Notre Dame)

Original Pick: Beau Sandland TE – Montana St.

With the 252 pick, the second to last in the draft, Carolina selected a project at tight end in Beau Sandland. Of course, a pick that late in the draft is essentially equal to an undrafted free agent with no guarantee to make the roster or stick with the team.

Sandland’s career with the Panthers was short lived as he was part of the final round of cuts in the pre-season. After being signed on to the practice squad the team cut him in November and he currently is with the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers.

Each year there are inevitably a few undrafted rookies no one could see coming that make a splash in the league and this year was no different. Running backs Robert Kelley and Jalen Richards and receiver Robby Anderson highlight that list but another, Giants defensive end Romeo Okwara, is one Carolina could have certainly used.

Okwara showed flashes at Notre Dame and again with the Giants this season in Jason Pierre-Paul’s absence. He only logged a single sack but notched 25 tackles and was a steady presence at defensive end this season and was certainly an undrafted steal.

