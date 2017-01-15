Ray Lewis’ message to Tom Brady after unflagged ‘late hit’

The New England Patriots beat Houston Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship game, but Tom Brady had an uncharacteristically shaky game and was under constant pressure from the Texans’ defensive ends – particularly star Jadeveon Clowney.

Brady’s frustration boiled over in the third quarter, when Clowney hit him just after Brady had thrown an incomplete pass and continued to drag Brady down from behind as he tried to escape. It was a long, awkward tackle, but no flag was thrown on the play.

Brady couldn’t believe no penalty was called, and quickly picked himself up off the ground and vented to official Peter Morelli.

Future Hall of Famer Ray Lewis had a simple message for Brady after seeing the incident.

It's Called Football Brady — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) January 15, 2017

After Brady’s exchange with the referee, Clowney was flagged for roughing the passer on a hit in the fourth quarter.