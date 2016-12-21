Ravens Pro Bowl Profile: Justin Tucker

Justin Tucker is going to the Pro Bowl. No Baltimore Ravens player is more deserving:

The Baltimore Ravens owe a lot of gratitude to their kicker, Justin Tucker. Tucker is without question the best kicker in the NFL. He may in fact be on his way to being the greatest kicker of all time. This isn’t hyperbole, it’s the truth.

Tucker is having a historically good season. He has made 33 out of 34 field goals. His only miss was a blocked kick against the New England Patriots. Tucker is one 50 yard field goal away from breaking an NFL record for the most 50 yard field goals in a season. Tucker has made 10 field goal of 50 yards or more this season, and his longest kick was 57 yards.

There is not a more consistent kicker in the NFL. Tucker has made over 90 percent of his field goal attempts in three of his six seasons. His career average is 89.6 percent. Number nine has never missed an extra point in his career.

The Ravens have asked Tucker to kick 34 field goals this season. Only four kickers have kicked more field goals than Tucker and nobody has made more than him. While kickers seldom get the kind of praise that quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers get, Tucker should be a candidate for NFL MVP. Where would the Ravens be without him?

The Bottom Line:

To be frank, Baltimore has been scoring impaired this season. Tucker has been asked to make multiple field goals in all but three of the Ravens contests. In the wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals, Tucker went 4-4 on field goals. In eight games this season, he has made a field goal over 50 yards.

Tucker is going to represent the Baltimore Ravens in the Pro Bowl. When Tucker scores, we hear the Ravens fight song at M&T Bank Stadium, so I’ll paraphrase the last line of the song. Because of their kicker, Baltimore and Maryland will fly on to victory!

