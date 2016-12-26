Ravens Playoff Hopes Crushed In Heartbreaking Finish

It was a classic Ravens vs. Steelers game that went down to the end. The Baltimore Ravens season is now over a week early; they go into week 17 with nothing to play for.

Heartbreak is what Baltimore Ravens fans are experiencing right now. It was as painful as any game fans of the purple and black ever had. Not only did Baltimore see their team eliminated from the playoffs, but they saw their arch enemy clinch a division title. This ends a promising season.

Last season was a slow and painful burn, but we got used to it. This season has been an up and down affair. It has been a roller coaster of emotions. Every time that John Harbaugh and his team would make us believe in them, it all would crumble down. It was better than 5-11 but the pain is very similar. This pain is sharper and it hit us all at once.

It was one of the greatest games I have ever seen. Hats off to the Steelers, they came through in the end. Antonio Brown’s play at the end of the game will go down in history. It’s never easy to be on the losing side of such a heavy weight fight. When you are dreaming of a division title for Christmas, it’s hard to turn your attention to the NFL Draft, Free Agency and next season. However the Ravens season is ultimately wasted, and we eventually have to think about the future.

When you look off into the future, it’s easy to imagine better days for the purple and black. John Harbaugh and Joe Flacco aren’t going any where. They did enough to prove that they are getting back on the right track. The Ravens defense was good this season. Kenneth Dixon looks like an emerging star. It looks like the Ravens will be headed in the right direction.

The Bottom Line:

Baltimore lost a hard fought game. The Ravens put forth the kind of effort that could win the game; it just worked out in the Steelers favor. When you look back at the wasted chances the Ravens had this season, you see a team that just didn’t have what it takes.

They lost games they shouldn’t have lost to the New York Jets and the Washington Redskins. They came up short against the Giants and Raiders in games that were there for the taking. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s time to move on to next season. The Ravens fell short of their goals.

