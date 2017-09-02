Ravens cut Woodrum, leaving them with 2 QBs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) The Baltimore Ravens have cut quarterback Josh Woodrum, receiver Chris Matthews and running back Taquan Mizzell to get to the 53-man limit.

By releasing Woodrum, the Ravens will enter the season with only two quarterbacks. That’s usually how coach John Harbaugh operates, but starter Joe Flacco missed all of training camp with a back injury and practiced Saturday for the first time since July.

Woodrum went 25 for 36 for 321 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the preseason.

Matthews had nine catches for 97 yards last year with Baltimore. Mizzell, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, played well this summer.

Baltimore also cut wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo; linebackers Donald Payne, Boseko Lokombo and Brennen Beyer; offensive linemen Matt Skura, Maurquice Shakir and Stephane Nembot; tight end Ryan Malleck, fullback Ricky Ortiz; and cornerbacks Reggie Porter and Robertson Daniel.

In addition, cornerback Brandon Boykin was placed on injured reserve.

