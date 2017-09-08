Ravens-Bengals capsule

BALTIMORE (8-8) at CINCINNATI (6-9-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bengals by 2

SERIES RECORD -Tied 21-21-0

LAST MEETING – Bengals beat Ravens 27-10, Jan. 1

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 22, Bengals No. 20

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (28), PASS (12)

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (5), PASS (9)

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (13), PASS (15)

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (21), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Ravens haven’t won in Cincinnati since 2011. … Bengals opening at home for first time since 2009, when Broncos’ Brandon Stokely caught tipped pass and went 87 yards for TD with 11 seconds left to get 12-7 win. … Baltimore went 4-0 in preseason for second straight year. … Ravens missed out on playoffs past two seasons and three of four. … QB Joe Flacco missed entire preseason with back injury. He’s 8-9 vs. Bengals with 21 TDs and 16 INTs. … Baltimore played 12 games decided by eight points or fewer, going 6-6. In half the losses, they led with less than 4 minutes left. … Five free agents to make their Ravens debut: S Tony Jefferson, CB Brandon Carr, OT Austin Howard, RB Danny Woodhead, WR Jeremy Maclin. … K Justin Tucker went 38 of 39 in FG attempts last season. He’s most accurate FG kicker in NFL history. … Ravens one of three teams (Denver, Seattle) to finish in Top 10 in defense each of past three years. … Bengals ended streak of five straight playoff appearances last season. Haven’t won a postseason game since 1990 season, sixth-longest streak of futility in NFL history. … WR A.J. Green, TE Tyler Eifert and RB Giovani Bernard return after missing much of last season with injuries. …. Andy Dalton is 6-5 vs. Ravens with 12 TDs, 13 INTs. … Dalton sacked 41 times last season, as many as two previous seasons combined. … LT Andrew Whitworth and RG Kevin Zeitler left as free agents. LT Cedric Ogbuehi, RT Jake Fisher and RG Trey Hopkins have 16 combined NFL starts. … Green missed both Ravens games last season with hamstring injury. Some of his biggest games came vs. Ravens, including career-best 227-yard game in 2015. In 2014 season opener at Baltimore, his 77-yard TD catch in fourth quarter set up 23-16 win. … Bengals have at least one sack in past 29 regular season games, longest active streak in NFL. Washington is next at 24. … CB Adam ”Pacman” Jones suspended for opener by NFL after offseason misdemeanor conviction. LB Vontaze Burfict serving three-game suspension for egregious hit in preseason game vs. Chiefs.

—

