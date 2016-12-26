Ravens at Steelers Recap, Highlights, Final Score, More

The Pittsburgh Steelers took it to the wire, but scored at the last second to top the Baltimore Ravens and clinch the AFC North.

Baltimore Ravens 27 Pittsburgh Steelers 31

When the Baltimore Ravens traveled to Heinz Field for the 2016 rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC North hung in the balance. If the home team won, they’d take home the crown. If the Ravens could pull off the upset, though, they’d need a win in Week 17 and they’d get the division.

As those stakes hung in the balance, the first half made it look as if the Christmas Day matchup would be another defensive struggle. A Steelers touchdown and two Justin Tucker field goals were the only scoring in the first 30 minutes. However, that was not indicative of what was about to unfold in the final two frames.

Baltimore got their offense going thanks to the always great Steve Smith Sr. and then kept rolling as they took a commanding lead, 17-10. That was where the score sat entering the fourth quarter. Yet, things started to get almost too wild in that fourth quarter. Following another Tucker field goal to go up 20-10, the ball got rolling.

A big pass interference penalty put the Steelers in scoring position and Le’Veon Bell capitalized with a monster run. Pittsburgh’s defense then stepped up, forcing a quick three-and-out. Momentum on their side, the Steelers were then able to put together another beautiful drive that resulted in another Bell touchdown, this one on a broken play and pass from Ben Roethlisberger.

Joe Flacco and company had an answer, though. With a grinding, time-burning drive, the Ravens wore down the Steelers defense and were able to get into the red zone. There, their Pro Bowl fullback, Kyle Juszczyk was able to get loose and make an amazing rumble across the goal line to take back the lead with under two minutes remaining.

Timeouts in their pockets, though, Pittsburgh drove down the field with Roethlisberger throwing the ball magnificently. With 14 seconds remaining, they had the ball inside the 10-yard line. Ready to take shots at the end zone before settling for the tying field goal, Big Ben found Antonio Brown—but he was short of the goal line and in the middle of the field. The stud wideout, though, wouldn’t be denied as he stretched out his arm for the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds left.

Baltimore got the ball back, but it wasn’t enough. The Steelers defense held and secured the AFC North title.

Three Stars

Antonio Brown, Steelers – Brown and the Pittsburgh offense were off to a slow start, but picked it up in a huge way in the second half. AB84 caught 10 of his 11 targets on the night for 96 yards and the fantastic game-winning score.

Le’Veon Bell, Steelers – As most could have predicted, another member of the Killer Bs was phenomenal. Bell took 20 carries for 122 yards and a score while also having three catches for 15 yards and another end zone trip.

Steve Smith Sr., Ravens – The veteran still gets it done and that was the case on Christmas. Smith kick-started the Baltimore offense and was a consistent presence in the possession game all night. He caught all seven of his targets for 79 yards and touchdown.

Highlights

Big Ben finds Eli Rogers for HUGE gain of 39! MOVE THE STICKS! #BALvsPIT https://t.co/czgZOpUTfE — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2016

Big Ben never saw @TreyDeuce32RTR… You know what that means.

GOING THE OTHER WAY. #BALvsPIT https://t.co/ogYey6pht6 — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2016

Next Game

The Steelers will stay at Heinz Field for next week as they take on the Cleveland Browns, who will be looking for win No. 2. Now eliminated, the Ravens finish their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

