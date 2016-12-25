Ravens at Steelers: Highlights, halftime update

The Baltimore Ravens are visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 action.

In a crucial Week 16 meeting, the Baltimore Ravens headed south to Heinz Field to take on Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a big game for the Steelers, who can clinch the AFC North win a Christmas Day victory.

Baltimore has been relatively quiet so far, just getting a pair of field goals from veteran kicker Justin Tucker. Five drives have resulted in a pair of punts, two field goals, and a big 4th down fumble. They were able to recover, but it ended up with a turnover and giving the ball back to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers took advantage of their first drive, with Roethlisberger connecting on a 20-yard pass to Xavier Grimble. It put the Steelers on the board early. The PAT gave them a 7-0 lead, but that’s been about it for them so far. They’ve been forced to punt on their following drives as well. Defenses are standing up on both sides, which has helped keep the score low at halftime.

Huge playoff implications are on the line in this game. The Steelers, as noted, will clinch the division with a win at home. The Ravens need to win and get some help from Kansas City later on in their game against Denver.

Rivalry, pride, and playoff potential all up for grabs at Heniz Field. The second half of action should be amped up and exciting. Will the defenses continue to show up, or will we see some big offensive plays in the second half?

Next week is the end of the regular season, so both teams are trying to get their final wins in now, and make a last ditch effort for the playoffs.

