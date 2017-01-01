Ravens at Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

After a loss last week against Pittsburgh, the Baltimore Ravens have seen their playoff hopes entirely dissipate before their eyes. However, they’re still a team that would love to finish strong as they hope to build towards next season. Moreover, they’d love to send Steve Smith out with a win in his final NFL game. They’ll have to go on the road to Paul Brown Stadium to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals to do that.

Smith has been one of the most polarizing and impactful receivers in the NFL over his tenure. He’s in the top-10 in many all-time receiving categories and rightfully so. Though he’s hanging up his pads after Week 17, the Ravens receiver appears like he could still get it done. He’ll try and put that on display in the final game of his career as Joe Flacco will surely look the way of his veteran.

Meanwhile, this season has been abysmal across the board from the Bengals. Andy Dalton and their vaunted defense have both regressed noticeably. Moreover, the ineptitude of Marvin Lewis seems at an all-time high. They’re out of the playoffs again as well, but could use a win in Week 17 to boost offseason morale.

This AFC North clash and Smith’s last game will be broadcast on CBS. Those out of the coverage area, though, can stream the action online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. You can access the service through the app on various devices by logging in using a paid subscription to see the stream.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

In effect, this game has no real meaning as neither Baltimore nor Cincinnati are postseason-bound. And yet, this being Smith’s last game in addition to it being an AFC North clash make it feel a bit more important than that.

