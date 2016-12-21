Ravens And Steelers Having Very Similar Seasons

The Baltimore Ravens Are Set To Face A Very Similar Rival

The Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are essentially the same kind of team. The Steelers have better skilled position players with Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell. The Ravens have a better defense. However it adds up to a pretty similar season.

The Ravens are 7-6 and beat the Steelers earlier this season. The Steelers are 8-5. If Baltimore wins, the Ravens enter week 17 in control of their own destiny. Both teams have suffered a four game losing streak. Both teams have seen most of their wins come against weaker competition. The purple and black went 6-2 in home games and 2-4 on the road. The Steelers went 5-3 in home games and 4-2 on the road. Pittsburgh’s only embarrassing losses were on the road.

Both teams have winning pedigrees. Ben Roethlisberger has won two Super Bowls and lost a Super Bowl as well. Joe Flacco is a Super Bowl MVP (though he is not playing like it this season). The Ravens have been to three AFC Title games in the Harbaugh/Flacco era. Every time it looks like either team is going to make another run, they have been humbled.

Streaky Is As Streaky Does:

The Ravens won their first three games and lost the next four. They won four of their next five games and dominated the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. After a 38-6 win the Ravens beat themselves against the Patriots and almost tripped against the Eagles. The Steelers started the season as strongly as you can. After a red hot 2-0 start they lost 34-3 to the Eagles. The Steelers then crushed the Chiefs and Jets. Then the Dolphins beat them 30-15 which was the beginning of a four game losing streak.

Both teams have beaten the Bills, Bengals and lost to the Patriots and the Cowboys. Both teams have had winning streaks against weaker teams. While these AFC North foes have a good reputation and get the benefit of the doubt often, neither team has been overly impressive. While they go about it differently, these teams are pretty much equals. That should make for an epic Christmas Day showdown.

