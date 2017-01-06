Ranking the Playoff Quarterbacks of the NFC & the AFC

With the 2016 Playoffs about to begin tomorrow, I thought I would analyze all twelve quarterbacks that will be participating. One thing is very clear right away, however, and that is the NFC has a much better group of signal-callers. Each QB is organized by conference, with a combination of Playoff history and overall success determining their rankings. So, let’s see how they stack up!

NFC Quarterbacks

1. Aaron Rodgers: Super Bowl Champion, Pro Bowler

Aaron Rodgers is playing as good as anyone in football right now. He leads an impressive NFC group of quarterbacks. Rodgers only has the one Super Bowl (less than Manning who has 2) but he is the better player. The past few weeks I would say Rodgers has stolen the MVP award. The way he confidently rallied his team from 4-6 record to win six straight games, including the NFC North season finale, was typical Rodgers.

2. Russell Wilson: Super Bowl Champion, Pro Bowler

Wilson is the overlooked QB in this group in my opinion. Now, a two-time Super Bowl participant with an undefeated home Playoff record as a QB. He’s not having as good of a season as Ryan this year, but in the Playoffs, he’s proven to be a much more dependable QB in just five NFL seasons. The Lions will have their hands full with Wilson in the first-round of the Playoffs.

3. Matt Ryan: Pro Bowler

Ryan is many peoples’ choice for MVP. He did it without a Julio Jones for a few games and had maybe the best overall season of any QB in 2016. His lack of recent Playoff success hurts. He did get to the NFC title game in 2012. Other than that, Ryan hasn’t done much in the Postseason. This could be the year that he leads Atlanta to the Super Bowl, having a first-round bye.

4. Eli Manning: 2-Time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Bowler

Manning is the Playoff veteran of this group, despite not having the elite numbers of Ryan or Rodgers. I would put Matthew Stafford above him, but not with Stafford’s lack of Playoff success. Manning is the quietly efficient assassin. His biggest moments have taken place in the Playoffs. Twice upsetting the heavily-favored Tom Brady and the Patriots in the big game.

5. Matthew Stafford: Pro Bowler

Stafford is 0-2 for his career in the Playoffs. Is it his fault he was drafted by an 0-16 team? Of course not, but until he does something in the Postseason, I can’t put him over these other four QBs. His finger has slowed him the past three weeks of the season. He does have the clutch ability that can make the Lions a dangerous team at times. With a 1-22 record on the road against winning teams, the likelihood of a Seattle upset is not great. But, you have to start somewhere right?

6. Dak Prescott – Pro Bowl as a rookie



Prescott has the least experience of the group, but it is his first season as a starting QB. Despite getting thrown into the fire, Prescott locked up the top seed in the NFC. While he’s ranked sixth on this list, he would probably be the third or fourth best QB in the AFC group. He’s a dual-threat who’s shown great poise as a rookie 4th-round pick. Dallas stumbled into their future and it couldn’t have happened at a better time with Romo going down.

AFC Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady – 4-Time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Bowler

Tom Brady is easily the most dependable of any quarterback on this list. Nobody else here even has three Super Bowls, yet Brady has four, with six appearances. They suspended Brady the first four games of the year, but he still found his way back to the MVP conversation. It’s hard to imagine any other AFC quarterback can slow down Brady this season.

2. Ben Roethlisberger -2-Time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Bowler

Big Ben is always a threat if he gets to the Postseason healthy, as is the case this season. He has two Super Bowl Championships and a third appearance (a loss to the Packers). The Steelers have as much firepower as any team and it’s mainly because of Roethlisberger pulling the trigger. If he takes care of the ball, though, he should be able to get the Steelers to the AFC championship at the very least.

3. Alex Smith – Pro Bowler

Alex Smith, in my opinion, is one of the better quarterbacks in the entire league. His first-overall pick status has left some wanting more, but his ability to manage, and then go win games is something those who don’t watch the Chiefs might not appreciate. Smith has the Chiefs quietly back into the Playoffs as AFC West Champions.

4. Matt Moore – Backup QB

Matt Moore is a solid backup quarterback with a 15-13 record as a starter in the NFL. The Dolphins lost their starter in Ryan Tannehill a few weeks ago, but Moore has done a pretty decent job stepping in. It says a lot that with a backup QB, Miami still ranks ahead of two other Playoff QBs.

5. Brock Osweiler – Backup QB

Osweiler signed a mega-deal with the Texans before the season and has done little to validate it thus far. He actually lost his starting job a few weeks ago when head coach Bill O’Brien benched him for Tom Savage. Savage is hurt, though, which means Osweiler will get his job back right in time for the Playoffs. He can’t be overly confident getting his job back by default, but maybe the benching wakes him up.

6. Connor Cook – 3rd-string QB

As a guy who was once considered a potential 1st-overall pick, then fell to the fourth-round, Connor Cook is making his first career start in the Playoffs. The Raiders had a phenomenal year which ended in disappointment when Derek Carr got hurt. Backup Matt McGloin was then hurt, forcing Oakland to start the inexperienced Cook in their biggest game in years. Somebody is going to win the Oakland-Houston game, though, and I won’t be surprised if it’s Cook’s Raiders.

