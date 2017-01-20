Randy Moss wishes he left the Vikings after his first season

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss sat down with another Minnesota sports legend in Kevin Garnett on Thursday and the two reflected on their time spent in the Twin Cities.

Almost four years have passed since the last time Randy Moss played in an NFL game and it has been more than six years since he appeared in a matchup as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

With the Vikings is where Moss got his start in the league after the team decided to take a chance on the troubled wide receiver in the 1998 NFL Draft. It was a risk that proved to be worth taking after Moss burst into the league and ended up helping lead Minnesota to a 15-1 record during his rookie season.

For his first seven years in the NFL, the wide receiver remained with the Vikings and became one of the most dynamic pass catchers the league has ever seen. But if it were up to Moss, his time in Minnesota would have ended after just one season.

At least this is what he admitted on Thursday when he appeared on former NBA star Kevin Garnett’s show Area 21.

Randy Moss to KG on when he would have left the #Vikings if he had to do it all over again… pic.twitter.com/ocy2zgwFDg — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 20, 2017

It is a bit of a gut bunch to the Vikings’ fans who supported Moss during his time in Minnesota. Apparently his time with the team was not as fun as he made it look out on the field.

One thing the video proves is that he is still the same Randy Moss. If he has something on his mind, he will be saying it no matter who does not agree with his opinion.

But at the same time, that kind of attitude and sometimes brutal honesty is also why many Vikings fans have come to appreciate the person that Moss has become after his time in the NFL ended.

