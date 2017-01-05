NFL suspends Randy Gregory at least one year, out for playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended at least one year by the NFL for a missed drug test in November, the league announced. It marks his third violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Gregory has been suspended 14 games for two substance abuse policy violations. He appealed the latest suspension earlier in the week.

The Cowboys selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft despite his first drug violation coming at the NFL combine. He signed a four-year deal worth $3 million and played in 12 games last season without recording a sack.

He was activated and played in the Cowboys' final two regular season games but will not be able play in the Divisional playoff game.

He finished the regular season with nine tackles and one sack.

