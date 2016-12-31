Random observations on today’s Arizona Cardinals

The 2016 campaign is winding down and the Arizona Cardinals have left their fans with questions heading into the offseason

It’s a strange period right now for fans of the Arizona Cardinals. There’s no playoff game this season, and all that’s left is a meaningless contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

With not much of consequence to write about, a bunch of random thoughts concerning the team cross the mind. Warning to readers, the observations are all over the place, in no particular order.

By sitting out this week, Antonio Brown will most likely concede the 2016 NFL receptions title to Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals’ receiver stated that because of Brown not playing, the victory is hollow and deserves an asterisk. The comment is just another example of what a classy individual Fitzgerald is.

It’s true that impending free agent Chandler Jones has disappeared from time to time this season. But it’s also true that he’s just one-half of a sack from a double-digit total in 2016. Markus Golden is good, but does anyone believe he would’ve had the10 sacks he has without the attention Jones garners?

You have to love the attitude that Jermaine Gresham brings to the field. His behavior is sometimes costly, but it’s refreshing to see an athlete playing with so much passion.

There’s some doubt that Calais Campbell will be back with the team in 2017. But it’s scary to think of the Arizona defensive line without him. His presence and impact are huge, and management may regret losing him if they don’t re-sign him.

Special teams played a key part in the Cards’ losing record this season. The biggest question surrounding the unit is why the front office didn’t part ways with Drew Butler sooner. It’s amazing that such an inept punter kept his job for so long.

Upon further review, Justin Bethel and Brandon Williams didn’t play as well last weekend as Bruce Arians said they did. If Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson had been more accurate, it would’ve been a long day for the pair. Steve Keim must make cornerback an offseason priority, and not buy into his head coach’s praise for the two.

This article originally appeared on