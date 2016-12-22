Rams rookie Jared Goff cleared concussion protocol, will start vs. 49ers

Rams rookie quarterback Jared Goff took a big hit from Richard Sherman during L.A.’s Week 15 loss to the Seahawks, but interim head coach Jim Fassel told reporters Thursday that he’s been cleared to start in Saturday’s matchup with the 49ers.

Sherman wasn’t exactly apologetic for delivering the fourth-quarter hit, which came on a play where Goff thought he had a clear path to the end zone.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has started five games for the Rams this season, and has completed 54.7 percent of his passes for 879 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.