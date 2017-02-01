Rams QB Jared Goff Posts Inspiring Message to California Commits On 2017 National Signing Day

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff knows how important 2017 National Signing Day is for young football players across the country, especially with new commits of the California Golden Bears.

Not long ago, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was experiencing the same level of excitement the latest group of commits are feeling on 2017 National Signing Day when he made the choice to play for the California Golden Bears. Flash forward to 2017 where Goff recently wrapped up his first NFL season as a member of the Rams, although he will be entering next year still in search of that first win as a starter.

That first win will eventually come for Goff since it’s unfair to fully blame last year’s top overall pick for his struggles as a rookie when looking at the lack of weapons he had to work with on offense. Not to mention Goff’s job would have been much easier towards the end of the season with better play from the offensive line.

Either way, Goff realizes how fortunate he is to be in this position with Los Angeles, and it never would have happened if it wasn’t for the three seasons he spent at quarterback for the Golden Bears. With Wednesday shaping the future for college football programs across the country, Goff took the time to wish the best of luck to all the new commitments for his alma mater.

To @CalFootball commits.If you handle your business, you have set yourself up to be successful for the rest of your life. Congrats! #GoBears — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) February 1, 2017

Hopefully, these inspirational words by Goff are taken serious by commitments outside of California as well since it’s safe to say all of these kids announcing their big decisions on Wednesday hope to one day play in the NFL. And if they’re willing to work hard and commit themselves to being successful, there’s every reason to believe it will all pay off down the road.

If anyone knows how much these decisions can work out in the long run, it’s Goff when seeing the potential he has as the next franchise quarterback in Los Angeles.

