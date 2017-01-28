Rams Punter Johnny Hekker’s Family Enjoys Animal Kingdom During Pro Bowl Week
Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker continues to enjoy his time at the Pro Bowl by spending time at the Animal Kingdom with his family.
Despite a disappointing season in which his team finished with a 4-12 record, Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker was still lucky enough to be named to the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando along with Aaron Donald (won’t be playing) and Jake McQuaide. With the game set to take place on Sunday, Hekker has been taking advantage of his trip to Orlando by participating in numerous activities when he’s not practicing, one of which included a wonderful trip to the Animal Kingdom with his family.
The team site has been documenting some of Hekker’s time in Orlando throughout the week, with his latest experience at the Animal Kingdom shown in the video below. Between this awesome time at Disney Parks to scoring backstage passes to Cirque du Soleil, Hekker’s hard work certainly seems to be paying off when seeing all of the fun taking place leading up to Sunday’s game.
The Hekker family (@JHekker) had a wild time at @DisneyParks‘ Animal Kingdom 🐑#ProBowl pic.twitter.com/IFQmElYvm7
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 28, 2017
After watching his team lose 11 of their final 12 games to the 2016 season, there’s no question Hekker deserves to enjoy every second of this experience to Orlando as the punter is playing in the Pro Bowl for the third time in four seasons. Who knows, maybe when some of Hekker’s teammates see all of the fun he’s been having in Orlando this week, it will provide a little extra motivation to perform better, especially on offense.
If not, well at least Hekker will have an opportunity to see plenty of action once again like he did this year.
